Her newborn baby tested positive for drugs, police say. That landed her in jail

After her newborn baby tested positive for opiates, officers arrested a Myrtle Beach woman who now faces a child neglect charge.
Conway police charged Olivia Shanae Smith, 24, with unlawful neglect of a child, online records show. She was arrested on Tuesday after she turned herself in to authorities.
According to a Conway police report, officers responded to Conway Medical Center on Feb. 1 to assist a Department of Social Services agent who was advised that Smith’s baby tested positive for opiates.
The baby boy was born on Jan. 30 and was given a toxicology test shortly after he was born. Smith was also drug tested the night before she gave birth to him, who tested positive for opiates as well, the report explains.
Police say Smith told the DSS agent she was using opiates during her pregnancy term and used them three months before her baby was conceived.
A family member will gain custody of the baby boy once he is released from the hospital.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
