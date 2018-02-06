Police chase ends in crash that shuts down highway; suspect still at large

A suspect fled the scene after striking a utility pole on S.C. 544 following an early morning police chase, according to officials.
The wreck happened about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on S.C. 544 near S.C. 31, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and about 800 hundred Horry Electric Cooperative customers were in the dark for part of the morning after the utility pole was damaged and had to be replaced.
Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, said no one was hurt in the crash, and that police are still seeking the suspect, who fled on foot following the wreck.
The road was closed for hours overnight as crews worked to replace the pole and restore power.
Dotson said more details on the incident would be released soon.
