Photo from WPDE
Photo from WPDE

Crime

Police chase ends in crash that shuts down highway; suspect still at large

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

February 06, 2018 12:23 PM

A suspect fled the scene after striking a utility pole on S.C. 544 following an early morning police chase, according to officials.

The wreck happened about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on S.C. 544 near S.C. 31, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and about 800 hundred Horry Electric Cooperative customers were in the dark for part of the morning after the utility pole was damaged and had to be replaced.

Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, said no one was hurt in the crash, and that police are still seeking the suspect, who fled on foot following the wreck.

The road was closed for hours overnight as crews worked to replace the pole and restore power.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dotson said more details on the incident would be released soon.

Please check back for story updates.

  Comments  