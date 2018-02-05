Police find ‘cartoon character’ LSD pills, other drugs in vehicle search

Myrtle Beach police seized marijuana and various pills, including “cartoon character” LSD tablets, and arrested two men after a vehicle search Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report.
Around 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the 500 block of 1st Avenue South and Oak Street, where one man, 19-year-old Daniel Paul Ratliff, was standing outside of the vehicle and the other, 19-year-old Andrew James Owens, was sitting in the passenger side, according to the police report.
Officers got the Owens out of the car and then one officer asked Ratliff for his ID, the report states. Ratliff told the officer it was in the car and was given the go-ahead to retrieve it, according to the report.
When Ratliff opened the glove box to reach for his wallet, the officer saw a baggie next to it containing a green, leafy substance that had the smell of marijuana, the report states. Both men were apprehended by officers and they agreed to speak to them, according to the report.
Ratliff told police there was marijuana, Xanax and LSD in the vehicle and gave the officers consent to do a search, the report states.
During the search officers found 17 1/2 white pills in a bottle in the driver’s side door, seven blue pills in the glove box in a baggie, one green pill each in a baggie in the glove box and in a bottle in the driver’s side door, seven tablets “with a cartoon character” in a baggie in the glove box that tested positive for LSD, and 11.4 grams of THC, the main ingredient in marijuana, according to the report.
Both men denied the drugs were theirs, the report states. Four warrants have been requested for each, three for scheduled 4 controlled substances and one for LSD schedule 1, according to the report. They both were charged with simple possession of marijuana, the report states.
