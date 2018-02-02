Man arrested after stray bullet injures one in Myrtle Beach

A Myrtle Beach man, 22, is now facing weapons charges after a 63-year-old man was injured in what police called an accidental shooting on Wednesday.
Nasir Elhajj Johnson was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with discharging a firearm in the city and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, jail records show.
A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division check showed Johnson has a previous burglary conviction. He also has a past conviction for possession of a stolen vehicle and numerous other arrests, records show.
The shot leading to the weapons charges rang out about 2 p.m. Wednesday at a unit in the Quail Marsh Apartments on Greens Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
Police found a man sprawled out in the grass outside, bleeding from his leg as a woman applied pressure to the bullet wound, according to an incident report.
The injured man told officers he was in his home when he heard a loud bang, and then he felt something strike his leg. He tried to make his way up the stairs from where the stray bullet came from, and said he saw the suspect running out of the apartment.
The man then lay in the grass because he felt faint, the report states.
A woman told police the suspect was in her apartment, above the injured man’s home, when she got home. She said the suspect was seated, then walked over to a television, and that’s when she heard the shot.
“When she looked up the offender was holding a semi auto gun with a scared look on his face,” according to the report.
She told police he then ran from the apartment, and she went outside and started helping the injured man.
EMS crews took the man to the hospital. Capt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police, gave a statement at the scene Wednesday and said the man suffered non life-threatening injuries. He also later said that investigating officers found the firing of the weapon to be an accidental discharge.
Authorities canvassed the area for Johnson that day. He was later Thursday afternoon along Greens Boulevard, according to police records.
He remained jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday, records show.
