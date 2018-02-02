Report: Baby found near drugs, knife as parents OD; mother dies

A 7 or 8-month-old infant was discovered on a bed near a large kitchen knife and next to a table with heroin residue in a North Myrtle Beach home as the baby’s parents were found overdosing, officials said.
The baby’s mother, a woman in her 30s, died while the infant’s father, identified as Christopher Griffin, was revived with the opioid treatment Narcan, police said.
Griffin is facing drug-related charges in the incident, according to jail records. A police report says Griffin was also arrested in connection with unlawful neglect of a child.
As Griffin was taken to the hospital, medic crews said they found marijuana on him, according to authorities. After arriving at the hospital, Griffin allegedly told officers the couple did heroin and methamphetamine that morning, the report says.
Officers were first called about the incident around 12:45 p.m. Thursday to 92 Hillside Dr. South in regards to a possible overdose. Police found an unresponsive man and woman inside.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene and administrated the Narcan to the man. He responded to the antidote, and was taken to the hospital for further treatment, the report states.
First responders determined the woman was deceased.
Through investigating, police learned the couple had an infant child. Griffin’s mother told officers she discovered the child on the bed alone in the living room next to a large 12 (inch) kitchen knife and a nearby table with what appeared to be residue from the heroin,” the report says.
EMS workers evaluated the baby and determined the infant had been “left alone and unattended for a unknown amount of time,” authorities stated.
The baby was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, and Department of Social Services was called.
Griffin’s mother told police she went by the house that morning. She heard the baby crying, but no one came to the door, and she told officers she thought her son was asleep, according to the report.
She came back to the home and kept trying to get in touch with her son. She forced her way inside with the help of friends and discovered her son and the woman inside, then dialed 911, police said.
Officers searching through the home said they discovered two glass pipes on a living room table, two clear bags, an orange straw, and what looked like residue on a glass surface, according to the report.
Police also said they found a small marijuana plant next to a window in a bedroom.
Griffin remained jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday morning, records showed.
Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner for Horry County, stated that it could take about eight to 12 weeks for toxicology report on cause of death. The county has not yet released the name of the woman.
