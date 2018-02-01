More Videos

Jeremy Lamar Hayes and Kennedy Mariah Boggs, both of North Carolina went before a Myrtle Beach judge Thursday morning where their bonds were discussed. The pair was arrested in Myrtle Beach Tuesday night following the armed robbery of a Kings Highway Pizza Hut. Police also charged the couple in another Kings Highway business armed robbery reported Monday afternoon. The pair also face charges back in North Carolina, officials say. Christian Boschult cboschult@thesunnews.com
Crime

N.C. couple nabbed on robbery charges adds a few more to their lengthy list

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

February 01, 2018 08:52 PM

A North Carolina couple already facing multiple charges following a robbery spree in Myrtle Beach as well as the Tar Heel State has added a couple more.

According to Surfside Beach police, Jeremy Lamar Hayes, 28, of Asheboro, N.C., is charged with armed robbery, criminal consipracy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Mariah Boggs, 25, also of Asheboro, was handed a charge of armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. Sunday, the two of them entered Peggy’s Antiques and Collectibles, located in the 1000 block of S. Highway 17, asking for directions to Cherry Grove, a Surfside Beach police report claims.

“The suspect turned around and produced a black gun,” a police report states. “The suspect demanded money and cell phones.”

The charges are on top of those already incurred as a result of a string of armed robberies in North Carolina, along with those after Hayes and Boggs were nabbed after robbing the Pizza Hut on S. Kings Hwy on Jan. 30.

Hayes and Boggs each appeared before Myrtle Beach Magistrate Judge Jennifer Wilson on Thursday.

Charged with two counts of armed robbery in addition to one count of failure to stop for blue lights charge, Boggs was not granted bond as she was considered a flight risk following a 2014 charge of failing to appear in court in North Carolina.

Hayes is charged locally with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of weapon possession, and one count of being a fugitive from justice. A bond hearing for Hayes was continued after he requested to speak to an attorney about an extradition request from North Carolina.

Hayes has 15 outstanding warrants in North Carolina, and Boggs has three, a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office (N.C.) post states.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

