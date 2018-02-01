Wanted man arrested for drug trafficking

Authorities made a pair of arrests Wednesday on felony drug charges.
According to a prepared statement by the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Bryant McLaughlin of Clio and Brittons Neck resident Casey Cribb have been charged with trafficking methamphetamines more than 400 grams, trafficking heroin and simple possession of marijuana.
McLaughlin was already wanted by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office on charges of failure to appear on domestic violence, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, cocaine possession and unlawful carrying of a firearm.
Bond for both has not been set.
Never miss a local story.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments