Couple, wanted for NC robbery spree, linked to more Myrtle Beach crime

The victim of a recent Myrtle Beach armed robbery spoke out at the bond hearing of two suspects in the case Thursday morning after police pinned another incident on the couple.

“I’m a very easy-going person who gets along with a lot of people, and this incident has made me very bitter and very scared to be alone,” said Margaret Burdick, as she choked back tears.

Jeremy Lamar Hayes, 28, and Kennedy Mariah Boggs, 25, are each facing multiple charges in connection with a string of armed robberies from North Carolina to Myrtle Beach.

The pair was captured by Myrtle Beach police following the armed robbery of a Pizza Hut at 901 S. Kings Hwy. Tuesday night.

“I’m not sleeping. It keeps playing over in my head. I just can’t put into words what he has done to me, what this issue has done to me. That’s all I can say right now,” Burdick said, who was the victim of a robbery at Royal Cleaners on Kings Highway Monday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach incident report.

In the case that led to the suspects’ capture, police say Hayes went to the Kings Highway Pizza Hut about 6 p.m. Tuesday, pointed a gun, and demanded money. He took $217 in cash and fled the store. Police arrested him after city cameras helped track down the car he and Boggs were traveling in, authorities said.

Hayes threatened to kill the victims inside Pizza Hut and forced everyone to get on the ground and count to 30 during the incident, an arrest warrant says.

Hayes is charged locally with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of weapon possession, and one count of being a fugitive from justice, jail records show.

Boggs is charged with two counts of armed robbery in addition to one count of failure to stop for blue lights charge, according to Myrtle Beach police records.

Magistrate Judge Jennifer Wilson said she did not grant bond for Boggs because she considered her a flight risk and had a previous charge in 2014 for failing to appear in court in North Carolina. The bond hearing for Hayes was continued after he requested to speak to an attorney about an extradition request from North Carolina.

“I want to talk to a lawyer about everything that’s going down here anyways,” Hayes said.

A video of the pair was piped into a Myrtle Beach courtroom where Wilson read their charges and discussed their bonds.

Hayes and Boggs appeared calm as they answered the judge’s questions and didn’t say much outside of “yes ma’am,” “no ma’am” and Hayes’ request for an attorney.

Arrests warrants for the duo released by Myrtle Beach police Thursday morning outline the alleged local crime spree in detail.

Warrants for Hayes say he was “involved in multiple incidents in Myrtle Beach jurisdiction that subsequently led to his arrest.”

Hayes and Boggs are each charged in the Monday afternoon armed robbery of Royal Cleaners at 5327 N. Kings Hwy., according to other arrest warrants. Hayes allegedly robbed a woman, identified as Burdick, of cash, a cellphone, and a business phone while brandishing a handgun, police said.

Wanted in North Carolina

Cops say the crime spree started in North Carolina last week with an invasion of an elderly couple’s Asheboro, North Carolina home on Jan. 24.

In that incident, Hayes allegedly posed as a water department worker to get inside the couple’s house. Both victims suffered serious injuries in the incident, but are said to be in stable condition, a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post states.

Hayes was 15 outstanding warrants in North Carolina, according to RCSO officials, who announced last week he was wanted in the incident and may have been traveling with Boggs. Boggs has three outstanding warrants in North Carolina, according to police.

Hayes is also wanted in connection with an armed robbery that involved a shooting on Saturday, North Carolina officials said. One person was shot at a store in Ramseur, North Carolina, and another was severely injured after being assaulted, police said. Both victims were said to be in stable condition following that incident as well, according to officials.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office officials also stated several South Carolina agencies are investigating similar incidents.