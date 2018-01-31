Myrtle Beach police bust wanted NC pair after Kings Hwy robbery

The suspects in a recent crime spree were jailed Tuesday night after the armed robbery of a Myrtle Beach Pizza Hut.
Wanted out of North Carolina in connection with a string of armed robberies, Jeremy Lamar Hayes, 28, and Kennedy Mariah Boggs, 25, were handcuffed by Myrtle Beach officers, and face multiple charges, according to police.
Authorities were first called to the Pizza Hut robbery at about 6 p.m. Police went to the store at 901 Kings Highway and spoke with two men that were inside during the incident. They told officers a tall, thin black man wearing a black hoodie came in and asked about the specials.
The suspect then pulled out a small handgun and demanded money from the register, according to the report. A manager opened it, handed over $217, and the suspect fled in a gray Honda Civic, police said.
Capt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police, released a statement on the incident Wednesday morning, and said officers immediately started combing the area and used city cameras to find the suspect. Cameras caught the car going down South Ocean Boulevard, and after a chase, the pair was arrested without incident, police said.
“Both individuals are charged with being a fugitive of justice, and additional charges are forthcoming as investigators complete their investigation,” Crosby said by email.
Police also executed a search warrant at a room at the Polynesian Resort on South Ocean Boulevard where the two had been staying, a police report says.
On the run from North Carolina
The two were wanted out of Randolph County, North Carolina in connection with recent armed robberies there, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, which announced on Facebook that the pair was arrested in Myrtle Beach. Hayes has 15 outstanding warrants in North Carolina, and Boggs has three, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office post states.
Hayes is a suspect in an armed robbery and shooting that happened Saturday at the Tienda La Pasadita in Ramseur, North Carolina, police said. One person was shot in the incident, and another severely injured. Both victims are said to be in stable condition, according to police.
In another incident last week on Jan. 24 in Asheboro, North Carolina, an elderly couple in their 80’s were assaulted in a home invasion, and Hayes is believed to have entered their home posing as a water department worker, according to North Carolina police. Both victims suffered serious injuries in the incident, but are said to be in stable condition, a RCSO Facebook post states.
Police say once inside the couple’s home, the suspect assaulted them with a handgun. Investigating detectives named Hayes as the suspect and said he will face multiple charges in the incident including, second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering, and more.
Randolph County officials also stated several South Carolina agencies are investigating similar incidents.
The North Carolina sheriff’s department announced Tuesday morning that a $5,000 reward was being offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to the capture and arrest of Hayes.
