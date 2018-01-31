Shooting at Myrtle Beach apartment complex appears accidental

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. Myrtle Beach police provided an update about an hour after the incident, stating it appeared accidental.
A heavy police presence surrounded Quail Marsh Apartments where the shot rang out about 2 p.m., and police scanner traffic stated a person was shot in the leg.
Capt. Joey Crosby, Myrtle Beach police spokesman, confirmed there was a shooting and said one person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident occurred as a result of an accidental discharge. Officers and Investigators continue to investigate the incident to gather all of the details and complete their investigation. https://t.co/tiBBSVF3Ou— Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) January 31, 2018
Immediately after the incident, Crosby said officers were working to find out more about what happened. Police later provided an update saying a preliminary investigation showed the shooting happened because of an accidental discharge.
“Officers and Investigators continue to investigate the incident to gather all of the details and complete their investigation,” according to a tweet from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
