Myrtle Beach police nab pair wanted in NC

A pair wanted in North Carolina was arrested in Myrtle Beach Tuesday, according to North Carolina police.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office deputies in North Carolina announced a wanted man and woman were arrested Tuesday, according to a Facebook post on the RCSO page.

Jeremy Lamar Hayes and Kennedy Mariah Boggs were taken into custody. Hayes has 15 outstanding warrants in North Carolina and Boggs has three outstanding warrants, the RCSO post states.

Hayes is pictured on top, and Boggs is shown below. The pair arrested in Myrtle Beach is wanted in connection with North Carolina crimes, police said. Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Multiple SC agencies are investigating similar crimes that began on Sunday, RCSO officials said.

Hayes is a suspect in an armed robbery and shooting that happened Saturday at the Tienda La Pasadita in Ramseur, North Carolina, police said. One person was shot in the incident, and another severely injured; however, both are said to be in stable condition, according to police.

In another incident on Jan. 24 in Asheboro, North Carolina, an elderly couple in their 80’s were assaulted in a home invasion, and Hayes is believed to have entered their home posing as a water department worker, according to North Carolina police. Both victims suffered serious injuries in the incident, but are said to be in stable condition, a RCSO Facebook post states.

Police say once inside the couple’s home, the suspect assaulted them with a handgun. Investigating detectives named Hayes as a suspect and said he will face multiple charges in the incident including, second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering, and more.

RCSO officials announced Tuesday morning that a $5,000 reward was being offered by Crimestoppers for information leading capture and arrest of Hayes.

On Tuesday night, Myrtle Beach police arrested two people in connection with armed robbery, but it’s unclear if the suspects are the same as the North Carolina man and woman.

The Sun News is working to learn more. Please check back for updates.