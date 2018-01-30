Stalking suspect sought by Georgetown County captured in Texas

A fugitive sought by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on stalking charges was captured in Texas on Tuesday, according to the department.
Johnny Craig Martin, who wanted on several counts of stalking across multiple jurisdictions, was apprehended by the Texas Highway Patrol near Tyler, Texas, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Martin, 56, is being held at Smith County Jail and awaiting extradition to Georgetown County.
David Wetzel
