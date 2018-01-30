Crime

Stalking suspect sought by Georgetown County captured in Texas

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 30, 2018 07:47 PM

A fugitive sought by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on stalking charges was captured in Texas on Tuesday, according to the department.

Johnny Craig Martin, who wanted on several counts of stalking across multiple jurisdictions, was apprehended by the Texas Highway Patrol near Tyler, Texas, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin, Johnny
Johnny Craig Martin
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Martin, 56, is being held at Smith County Jail and awaiting extradition to Georgetown County.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  