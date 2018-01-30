Anadai Keel
North Myrtle Beach man arrested for shooting man in the head, police say

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 30, 2018 04:58 PM

A North Myrtle Beach man was arrested Tuesday after he was wanted on an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting a man in the head.

Horry County police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 21-year-old Anadai Kalili Keel in connection with the shooting, an HCPD tweet says.

Arrest warrants state he’s facing an attempted murder charge and a possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge.

His arrest stems from an incident that happened on Jan. 20, when a shooting occurred in a parking lot at 31st Avenue in Atlantic Beach shortly after 9 p.m.

According to the arrest warrants, Keel allegedly shot a 30-year-old man in the head. Authorities say the victim — whose identity has not been released — suffered life-threatening injuries.

Keel remains behind bars at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and no bail has been set as of Tuesday afternoon.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

