North Myrtle Beach man arrested for shooting man in the head, police say

A North Myrtle Beach man was arrested Tuesday after he was wanted on an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting a man in the head.
Horry County police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 21-year-old Anadai Kalili Keel in connection with the shooting, an HCPD tweet says.
On January 22nd we asked for your assistance in locating Anadai Keel regarding a shooting incident in Atlantic Beach. Today, Keel was apprehended by the Horry County Police Department and the US Marshals Task Force. #HCPD pic.twitter.com/32MeDfJApQ— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 30, 2018
Arrest warrants state he’s facing an attempted murder charge and a possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge.
His arrest stems from an incident that happened on Jan. 20, when a shooting occurred in a parking lot at 31st Avenue in Atlantic Beach shortly after 9 p.m.
According to the arrest warrants, Keel allegedly shot a 30-year-old man in the head. Authorities say the victim — whose identity has not been released — suffered life-threatening injuries.
Keel remains behind bars at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and no bail has been set as of Tuesday afternoon.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
