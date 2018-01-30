Arrest made after homeowner exchanges gunfire with robbers

A North Myrtle Beach resident exchanged gunfire with two suspects who broke into his home earlier this month while his girlfriend and infant son were there, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report.
Miracle Evans, 25, of Little River is charged with first-degree burglary and attempted murder in the incident, following her arrest Monday, according to jail records.
Officers were called about 5 a.m. Jan. 14 to a home along 39th Avenue South in reference to an ongoing burglary with shots fired. As police traveled to the house, they were told by dispatchers that the homeowner fired at two suspects dressed in dark clothing. The two suspects fired back before dropping a gun and running from the home, the police report states.
Authorities spoke with the victim who told them he was home with his girlfriend and infant son when the burglary and shooting happened. Police checked everyone for injuries and none are noted in the report.
Investigating officers found a gun on the living room floor, and they were told by the victim it was the weapon used by the suspects. Officers noted “multiple empty shell casings” were seen on the floor, and also said there were bullet holes in the rear of the home that appeared to be from the suspects firing back at the victim.
Police also found a gun on the living room couch that the victim said belonged to him.
Officers then set up a perimeter and combed the area for the suspects, the report says.
The Sun News has reached out to North Myrtle Beach officials to learn more about any additional arrests.
Evans was remained at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday where her bond had not been set, according to records.
