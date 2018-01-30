The men who broke into his home made him get on the ground as they robbed him

Myrtle Beach officers discovered a chaotic scene at Pipers Pointe Lane Monday afternoon as they responded to a call for a disturbance.
When they arrived to an apartment complex about 1:10 p.m., they found a 41-year-old man beaten and robbed of nearly $2,000. His living room was in complete disarray after two men - one of whom hit him in head twice with a gun - stormed into his home, breaking items and fighting the victim before taking his cash and identification card, according to a police report.
The victim told officers he was in his bathroom when he heard a knock at his front door. Shortly after knocking, the two men burst into the living room. One of the men was holding a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s face, the man told police.
He told officers he tried to push the gun out of his face, and that’s when he was beaten with it. The suspects then told the man to get on the ground and count to 60 as they looked through his pockets and home, police said.
The victim reported that the suspects took $1,800 cash from his pocket, along with his identification card. Officers noted broken items were scattered over the victim’s living room and couch cushions were strewn about the room also.
Detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene, and the police report notes the investigation is ongoing.
