Three more charged in connection with deadly shooting at Georgetown park

Three more men have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Georgetown park on Jan. 21, according to a post on the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Silas Cohens III, 20 of Georgetown, Cortez Cohens Jr., 20 of Georgetown, and Jakendrick Winns, 22 of Georgetown, were taken into custody on Monday in connection to the shooting, the post states.
Desmon Williams, 20 of the Oatland community, had already been charged with murder and posession of a firearm during a violent crime in connection to the incident, in which A’sharr Cox, 19 of Georgetown, was struck by a bullet at Oatland Park on Jan. 21 and died the next day at Grand Strand Regional Hospital.
Cohens III is charged with accessory to murder after fact, Cohens Jr. is charged with breach of peace, high and aggravated, and Winns is charged with obstruction of justice, according to the post.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
