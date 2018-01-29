Man beaten, robbed at gunpoint in Carolina Forest area parking lot

A 55-year-old man was beaten and robbed of his wallet at gunpoint as he sat in his vehicle in a Carolina Forest area parking lot during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Horry County police were called about 4 a.m. to a parking lot on Middle Ridge Avenue for an armed robbery report. Police spoke with the victim, who looked as though he had just been assaulted.
He told officers he was sitting in his vehicle, waiting to go into work, when a man in a gray hoodie and dark clothing came up to him. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet, according to the report.
The victim told police the suspect hit him in the face several times when he went to reach for his wallet. The suspect got the victim’s wallet and ran away toward U.S. 501, police said.
Never miss a local story.
Officers noted in the report that the victim suffered “fairly sever” cuts on the bridge of his nose and beneath an eye. He was taken to a nearby hospital because he said he thought he needed stitches and felt light-headed, according to the report.
Comments