NC crime spree suspects may be moving their armed robberies to Myrtle Beach, cops say

The same suspects responsible for a recent string of robberies in North Carolina could be behind an attempted robbery that involved a man pointing a gun at a woman who had a 5-year-old child in tow at the time, according to an Horry County police report.

Officers were called about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to a Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 8672 U.S. 17 Bypass in the Myrtle Beach area where they spoke with the victim, who had her 5-year-old granddaughter with her, police said.

She told police as she got into her car in the Lowe’s parking lot, a woman in the car next to hers asked her for directions to the beach. She said as she started to give directions, a man set up in the vehicle, holding a gun.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The victim told officers the man pointed the gun at her and told her not to move. She told police she was “terrified” during the encounter, and started to back up in her vehicle. She said the suspects then left the area.

No one was hurt in the incident, and no shots were fired, police said.

As they investigated, Horry County police noted they received information from a Myrtle Beach police officer, stating he was told to look out for a pair matching the suspects’ descriptions from friends in North Carolina where a string of similar robberies happened, the report states, which also says the officer was told the suspects were headed to Myrtle Beach to continue their crime spree.

The Sun News has reached out to Horry County police to learn whether there have been updates in the case.