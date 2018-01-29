How an online pizza order ended in armed robbery at an Ocean Blvd. hotel

An armed man snatched about $50 worth of pizza and chicken wings from a Myrtle Beach delivery driver, who was bringing the food to an Ocean Boulevard hotel after receiving an online order.
Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. Monday to Captain’s Quarters Resort along the 900 block of South Ocean Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery.
Police met with the 26-year-old man who told them he was a delivery driver for Mama Mia’s Pizzeria and was making a delivery when he was robbed at gunpoint. An online order led him to a room at the hotel, but no one answered when the victim knocked at the door, he told police.
He said he noticed a man dressed in black, leaning on railing near the room. The victim told authorities the suspect seemed interested in what he was doing, and was “acting suspiciously,” according to the report.
The victim went back to his car after no one answered the hotel room door, and said the suspect rushed toward him with a gun drawn.
The suspect shoved the gun into the victim’s stomach and said “Give me everything you got,” the report states, which also says the suspect threatened to kill the victim and snatched his pizza bag containing the order, which totaled to $49.88, police said.
The suspect then ran toward the 9th Avenue South beach access.
Officers spoke with a hotel employee who told them the room the victim was told to deliver the order to is vacant. Police also talked to a witness, and he told his story matched the victim’s, the report states.
