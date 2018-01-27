Police arrest suspect in Georgetown County park murder case

Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of the 19-year-old who was shot at a Georgetown County park last week.
According to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Desmon Williams, 20, of the Oatland community, was located Friday and taken into custody in Putnam County, Tennessee.
Williams is currently awaiting extradition to South Carolina, where he will be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the release says.
On Jan. 22, A’sharr Kysean Cox of Andrews, who formerly lived in the Conway area, died early that morning after being struck by a bullet at Oatland Park the night before.
Authorities said Cox was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle following the shooting, then was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center by helicopter where he died early Monday.
Police continue to investigate.
Elizabeth Townsend contributed to this report.
