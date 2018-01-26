Man arrested in connection with brother’s stabbing at Loris home

A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the stabbing of his brother at a home in Loris, according to an Horry County police report.
Frankie Graham of Chadbourne, North Carolina is charged with high and aggravated assault and battery in the incident, according to jail records.
Horry County police were called about 12 p.m. Thursday to investigate after a stabbing incident happened on Watts Road in Loris.
Officers found the victim at a nearby Horry County Fire Rescue training center on S.C. 67, near Watts Road. Police learned the victim suffered stab wounds to his side and was rushed him to a hospital as a trauma patient. An update on his condition was not available Friday.
Graham and a woman were nearby as the victim was taken to the hospital, according to police, who said they spoke to the woman. She told them she wasn’t at the Loris home when the stabbing happened.
She told police she had just returned from the store when the victim ran out of the house, saying he had been stabbed, the report states.
She said Graham and the victim got into Graham’s car and headed for a hospital, but stopped when Graham saw an ambulance at the fire department training center. She told police Graham beat on the door, looking for help.
Graham told police he wasn’t at the house when the stabbing occurred and didn’t know what happened, the report says. He told officers he was at a nearby abandoned home looking for items to pawn when the victim was injured.
He said when he returned to the house, everyone was shouting about the victim being stabbed, so he “took charge” and got the victim into his car, along with the woman with them, the report says.
A sergeant investigating traveled to Watts Road then told other officers to detain Graham, and then told officers Graham was a suspect a short time later. Police then arrested Graham, according to the report.
Graham remained at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday where his bond had not been set.
