Myrtle Beach man gets life sentence in 82-year-old woman’s motel murder

An Horry County jury convicted a 70-year-old man on Thursday of the 2016 beating death of an 82-year-old woman at a Myrtle Beach motel.
Rickey Waddell Wilson of Myrtle Beach was found guilty of murder in the killing Virginia Harris Eakers, who was living in Myrtle Beach at the time of her death, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Never miss a local story.
On May 20, 2016, Wilson met Eakers, and surveillance footage showed him coming and going from her room at the Rodeway Inn at 1401 S. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, officials said.
Eakers was discovered by hotel staff two days later.
Circuit Court Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson presided over Wilson’s trial, and the judge sentenced him to life in prison following the jury’s verdict.
Comments