Man awakened to masked men demanding money, beating him with gun, cops say

A 52-year-old man told Horry County police he was awakened by masked men bursting into his Loris home early Friday morning, demanding money and hitting him with a gun, according to a police report.
Officers were called to a home along Barts Road in Loris about 12:30 a.m. in reference to a home invasion. EMS was called after police arrived and met with the victim who was bleeding from his head and arm.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and police followed.
The man told authorities he was asleep in his house when he heard the two suspects break in through the front door. The men charged into his bedroom, cut on the light, and one of them asked where the money was, the report states.
One of the suspects hit him with the end of a gun, and struck him several more times after he told them he didn’t have any money, he told police.
He tried to block the beating, and suffered injuries to his arms in the process, according to the report. After he was hit multiple times by one of the men, the other, who was standing by the bedroom door asked about money again, authorities said.
He told them again he didn’t have any, and said the suspects then ran from the room. He described the suspects to police, and said they both wore masks during the incident.
Police spoke with someone, who told them they saw a dark-colored car leave a driveway next to the victim’s house before officers arrived. Authorities noted they found what looked like tracks from the suspects, running from the victim’s house to a car parked nearby.
