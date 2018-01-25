He beat on her car window with a gun when she went to make a bank deposit, cops say

A 77-year-old woman fled a Myrtle Beach bank parking lot on Oak Street after a man with a gun beat on her car window Wednesday night, according to a police report.
The woman spoke with Myrtle Beach officers at about 9:15 p.m. and told them she left work to make her employer’s nightly bank deposit. Another woman followed behind her when she went to the BB&T on Oak Street, because it’s her employer’s policy that two people make the deposit, she told authorities.
The victim said she heard the other woman honking her horn, alerting her to the suspect. She told police she saw a man banging on her driver’s side window with what looked like a gun, the report states.
She said she then drove away from the area and called 911, according to the report.
Police spoke with the other woman, who followed the victim, and she told them she saw a man come around from the front of the building and walk up to the victim’s car.
She said she honked her car horn to get the victim’s attention, and drove off when the victim did, the report states.
Police combed the area with search dog, but didn’t find the suspect.
