Kings Highway bank robbery suspect remains on the loose

Nearly 48 hours after making off with an unknown amount of money from a Kings Highway bank, the suspect responsible for the crime remains at large, according to authorities.
According to Myrtle Beach police, a black male standing 6-foot-4 or 6-foot-5 with a medium build robbed the First Citizens Bank in the 7500 block of Kings Highway just prior to 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. At the time of the heist, he was described as wearing a gray hoodie, tan work boots and a mask partially covering his face.
Authorities believe the man has on a lime green or light green shirt on under the hoodie, and in possession of “a smaller handgun,” possibly in the form of a 9 mm pistol.
Additional information as to what occurred at the time of the heist was released on Wednesday, courtesy of audio from a 9-1-1 call and a log transcribing dialogue between officers at the time of the crime.
Pointing a gun, the suspect demanded everyone to get on the ground before seizing cash from behind the bank counter, the log states. Three tellers were in the bank at the time, along with at least one more woman.
“Caller (redacted) is personal banker,” the log adds. “She said she knew the minute she saw him enter the bank that they were going to get robbed.”
The suspect fled the bank on foot. Authorities believe the suspect came in the bank from its 76th Street entrance, but surveillance footage did not show him leave the same way he came in, according to a police log.
Calls to cab companies did not offer much assistance, and K-9 trackers lost scent of the suspect at 76th Street.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at (843) 918-1382.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
