Crime

Pair of Horry County men potentially looking at federal prison time

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

January 24, 2018 07:06 PM

Two local men are looking at time in prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday.

Deandre Adarias Jenkins, 27, of Conway has been charged with conspiracy to import cocaine, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and unlawful use of U.S. Mail.

According to a prepared statement by U.S. District Attorney Beth Drake, the maximum penalty for his alleged crimes is 40 years in prison and a fine of $5 million.

Also indicted was 31-year old Murrells Inlet resident Jesus Patino-Lopez. He has been charged with illegal re-entry into the country after previously being deported.

He is facing up to two years in prison and $250,000 worth in fines.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

