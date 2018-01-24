Police name man now charged in Ocean Boulevard murder

A North Carolina man was detained overnight in North Carolina in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman found early Monday at an Ocean Boulevard motel.
Chandler Ari Dunmeyer has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, said Capt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police.
Dunmeyer is expected to appear at a bond hearing in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach police were called to the Beachcomber Inn at 1405 S. Ocean Boulevard about 1:15 a.m. Monday and discovered Colee Muirhead was the victim of shooting, according to Crosby.
Police identified a “subject of interest” Tuesday night in North Carolina, and North Carolina officers detained the man, Crosby said, and later stated authorities at Fort Bragg and the Fayetteville Police Department assisted with the investigation.
He was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail early Wednesday morning.
“Investigators are seeking arrest warrants for various charges,” Crosby said via email. He said the man’s identity and charges will released after warrants are served and the booking process is finished.
“This continues to (be) an active investigation. Specific and in-depth information concerning the investigation will be released at an appropriate time, as not to jeopardize the investigation,” Crosby stated.
