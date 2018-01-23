Car wreck leads to drug, DUI arrest in Myrtle Beach

Drugs were found on a Myrtle Beach man during his arrest after police say he rear-ended a vehicle and passed out behind the wheel Monday afternoon.
Myrtle Beach police charged Kevin Ray Craddock, 40, with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug, online records show.
Officers responded to a wreck around 3:30 p.m. near Robert M. Grissom Parkway and Highway 501, with a report of one of the drivers, identified by police as Craddock, passed out in the driver’s seat, according to an incident report.
When police approached Craddock, they say he was conscious but “slow moving and seemed disoriented.” He was then asked to step out of the car and consented to standardized field sobriety tests.
Authorities say during one of the tests, Craddock stepped off a line multiple times, lost his balance, took the wrong number of steps and didn’t count them as he was instructed to do so.
During Craddock’s last test, he swayed back and forth during the majority of the test, the report explains. He was then arrested for driving under the influence due to him failing the tests.
Officers then searched Craddock and found a dollar bill with two grams of a white powdery substance inside of it, which they say was consistent with heroin.
Craddock told officers the substance was heroin, which field-tested positive for Fentanyl, an ingredient commonly found in heroin, the report states.
Before he was taken to jail, he allegedly said more drugs were inside the vehicle. Police say they found eight blue oval pills inside, identified as Alprazolam, a Schedule IV drug.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
