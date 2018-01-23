12 needles, heroin found during raid at Ocean Boulevard hotel, cops say

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with a drug charge after Myrtle Beach police executed a search warrant at an Ocean Boulevard hotel Sunday night, according to a police report.
Police charged Tyler Benjamin Andrews with possession of heroin, second offense, police records show.
The charge stems from a search that happened at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday at hotel at 2710 North Ocean Blvd., police said. Officers searched multiple people as they executed the search warrant.
A 33-year-old man’s cellphone was seized by police during the search because he “was mentioned by a source explaining that he is a narcotics dealer,” the incident report states.
Never miss a local story.
As officers looked through the room they said they discovered 1.2 grams of heroin. Andrews allegedly told police the heroin belonged to him, according to the report.
Police also said they found a needle that contained a brown substance, and also saw “numerous hypodermic needles” inside the room, the report states, and lists that officers found 12 needles.
Andrews was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and remained there on $5,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records showed.
Comments