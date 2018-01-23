Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect Tuesday morning following the robbery of First Citizens Bank at 7500 North Kings Highway.
Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect Tuesday morning following the robbery of First Citizens Bank at 7500 North Kings Highway. Photo provided by Myrtle Beach Police Department
Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect Tuesday morning following the robbery of First Citizens Bank at 7500 North Kings Highway. Photo provided by Myrtle Beach Police Department

Crime

Police on scene of bank robbery at Kings Highway bank

By Elizabeth Townsend And Audrey Hudson

etownsend@thesunnews.com

ahudson@thesunnews.com

January 23, 2018 09:34 AM

Myrtle Beach police are on scene of bank robbery at First Citizens Bank on North Kings Highway, according to officials.

The bank at 7500 North Kings Highway was robbed about 9:15 a.m., according to Myrtle Beach police. The suspect fled the bank on foot, police say.

Parts of a neighborhood between 76th and 74th avenues north near North Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard are blocked off as police investigate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank 0:33

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank

Pause
Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 0:58

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 1:07

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

How to make burned baloney sandwich 1:29

How to make burned baloney sandwich

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 8:39

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

Friends, family and veterans gather to remember Conway Navy SEAL veteran 0:20

Friends, family and veterans gather to remember Conway Navy SEAL veteran

  • Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank

    Myrtle Beach police were called out to First Citizens Bank at 7500 North Kings Highway. Police said they are searching for a male suspect, and asked people to avoid the area if possible.

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank

Myrtle Beach police were called out to First Citizens Bank at 7500 North Kings Highway. Police said they are searching for a male suspect, and asked people to avoid the area if possible.

Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

No one was hurt in the incident, and authorities are searching for a suspect who is described as a black male, standing about 6’5 with a medium build, police said. He was wearing a gray hoodie and tan work boots, authorities said.

Police surrounded the bank building shortly after the robbery and investigators were on the scene Tuesday morning. Authorities ask that people avoid the area if possible as they investigate, and ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-918-1382.

image2 (2)
Myrtle Beach police on scene of a bank robbery at First Citizens Bank at 7500 North Kings Highway Tuesday morning, Jan. 23, 2018.
Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank 0:33

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank

Pause
Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 0:58

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 1:07

Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast 1:22

Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

How to make burned baloney sandwich 1:29

How to make burned baloney sandwich

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 8:39

Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2)

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

Friends, family and veterans gather to remember Conway Navy SEAL veteran 0:20

Friends, family and veterans gather to remember Conway Navy SEAL veteran

  • Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

    A Myrtle Beach man describes what he saw approaching an Osceola Street apartment complex as police searched for armed robbery suspects.

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

View More Video