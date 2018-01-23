Police on scene of bank robbery at Kings Highway bank

Myrtle Beach police are on scene of bank robbery at First Citizens Bank on North Kings Highway, according to officials.
The bank at 7500 North Kings Highway was robbed about 9:15 a.m., according to Myrtle Beach police. The suspect fled the bank on foot, police say.
Parts of a neighborhood between 76th and 74th avenues north near North Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard are blocked off as police investigate.
No one was hurt in the incident, and authorities are searching for a suspect who is described as a black male, standing about 6’5 with a medium build, police said. He was wearing a gray hoodie and tan work boots, authorities said.
Police surrounded the bank building shortly after the robbery and investigators were on the scene Tuesday morning. Authorities ask that people avoid the area if possible as they investigate, and ask that anyone with information contact them at 843-918-1382.
