She told police he made threatening remarks before she grabbed a knife, cops says

A 48-year-old Georgetown woman is facing a domestic violence charge after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument Sunday, according to police.
Sheila Etheridge Fennell is charged with first-degree domestic violence and is being jailed at the Georgetown County Detention Center, according to Jason Lesley, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
She told deputies a man was injured during a fight in the couple’s kitchen following an argument, Lesley said. She also told authorities the victim made threatening remarks toward her before she reached for a knife from the kitchen counter.
