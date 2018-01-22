Crime

Andrews teen dies of gunshot wound; police investigating as homicide

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 22, 2018 09:57 AM

A 19-year-old died early Monday morning from a gunshot wound after being struck by a bullet at a Georgetown County park Sunday night, according to officials.

A’sharr Kysean Cox of Andrews, who formerly lived in the Conway area, was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle following the shooting, and was later taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died early Monday, authorities said.

Cox was shot while at Oatland Park in Georgetown County following a dispute with others there, and deputies are still actively investigating the incident as a homicide, according to Jason Lesley, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

