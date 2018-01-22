Police investigate murder at Ocean Boulevard motel

A 20-year-old woman was found dead at a South Ocean Boulevard motel early Monday morning, and Myrtle Beach officers are investigating the death as a homicide.
Police were called about 1:15 a.m. to the Beachcomber Inn at 1405 S. Ocean Blvd. in reference to a deceased person, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Colee Muirhead of Myrtle Beach.
Officers discovered a woman dead in her room when they arrived and began looking for evidence and witnesses, and crime scene officers and investigators were called out to the scene, police said.
“At this time, the cause of death is not being released as it is critical evidence in the investigation,” Crosby said.
A police report on the incident states the victim was a 20-year-old woman, and police say her identity will be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office once her family is notified.
While the cause of death isn’t being released, an incident report lists a handgun as a weapon possibly involved. All was quiet outside the motel later Monday morning.
