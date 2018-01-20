Photo courtesy HCPD
Can you identify this suspect? HCPD believes he is involved in vehicle break-ins

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 20, 2018 12:19 PM

The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a person who they believe is involved in vehicle break-ins.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the break-ins happened near the Singing Pines and Dunn Shortcut areas in Conway.

Pictures show the suspect appears to be a man with dark hair.

Police ask that if you know the person’s identity or have any information about the incidents, to please call 843-915-8477.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

