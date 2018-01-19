Man involved in dealing of multiple kilos of cocaine in Horry County pleads guilty

A 40-year-old Horry County man pleaded guilty in federal court to a drug dealing charge on Friday, officials said.
Artemio Bustos Solano pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine before U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell, who will sentence Solano at a later time, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office release.
A confidential informant told police that in late 2010, Solano and another defendant, who already pleaded guilty, were involved in distributing cocaine in the Horry County area, the release states.
Officials said the informant met with Solano and the other defendant and arranged to buy two kilograms of cocaine. The deal was planned for April 8, 2011 and was suppose to happen in a grocery store parking lot on U.S. 701 in Conway, according to the release.
On April 8, 2011, the informant brought the money to the co-defendant in the case who then left to get the cocaine from Solano’s home. Agents arrested the co-defendent once they returned to the store parking lot with the drugs, the release states.
Agents couldn’t arrest Solano at the scene, and he wasn’t arrested until September 2017. Agents with multiple agencies investigated the case, including Homeland Security Investigations and the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit.
The maximum sentence possible for Solano is 20 years and a fine of $1,000,000.
