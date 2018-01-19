Georgetown man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor

After a Georgetown man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor, he was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday.
According to a news release from the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, John Wayne McConnell, 50, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16 and second-degree assault and battery before Judge Benjamin Culbertson.
Culbertson sentenced him to eight years for the sexual assault charge and three years for the assault charge, with the sentences running concurrently, the release states.
McConnell’s charges stem from incidents occurring since 2011 involving two female juveniles who reported the incidents to authorities in February of 2017.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
