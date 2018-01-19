Multiple complaints regarding alleged drug activity at the Sea Mist Resort in Myrtle Beach led authorities to arresting eight people, who were busted with a large amount of meth, crack cocaine and heroin.
Complaints lead police to break up drug ring at Sea Mist Resort

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 19, 2018 12:21 PM

Multiple complaints about alleged drug activity at the Sea Mist Resort in Myrtle Beach led authorities to arrest eight people. Police say they busted the group with a large amount of meth, crack cocaine and heroin.

“We received a lot of citizen complaints as well as complaints from the Myrtle Beach Police Department about drug activity at the Sea Mist Resort in Myrtle Beach,” said Deputy Commander Dean Bishop, of the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit.

According to Bishop, through a joint operation between the 15th Circuit DEU, the Myrtle Beach Street Crimes Unit and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested the following people early Thursday morning:

  • Casey Thomas Aiken, 37, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with trafficking meth
  • Destiney Nora Bergman, 36, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with possession of meth
  • Jessica Barrett Christian, 37, of Conway, is charged with possession of meth
  • Courtney Michelle Collins, 32, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with possession of meth
  • Shannon Daisy Cregger, 34, of Surfside Beach, is charged with trafficking meth
  • Stephen George Sumpter, 45, of Little River, is charged with two counts of trafficking meth
  • Michael Ira Thomas, 47, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with two counts of trafficking meth, possession of meth, distributing meth, distributing crack cocaine and distributing heroin
  • Adrian McCrea, 31, of Kingstree, is charged with distributing heroin

“We did a lot of mobile surveillance and on-foot surveillance in the area, watched a lot of deals go down, and made contact with these people,” Bishop explained. “With the use of K9s and visual surveillance, we were able to make the arrests.”

Bishop said a search warrant was obtained for a room at the Sea Mist Resort, where authorities found a “fair amount” of drugs in there, along with more during a traffic stop of a person who had left from there.

Between the search of the room and the traffic stop, authorities seized 59.75 grams of meth, 5.1 grams of heroin and 4 grams of crack cocaine, according to Bishop.

“The big product they were pushing was meth,” Bishop added.

Authorities worked from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday on the operation to make the arrests.

    Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

