Horry County man previously deported, pleads guilty to coming back illegally

January 19, 2018

A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to an illegal re-entry charge in a Florence federal courtroom.

Miguel Pedroza-Naquid of Horry County pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell, who will handed down a sentence after he reviews a report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Evidence presented at the plea hearing showed that on August 20, 2017, Charleston-area ICE Enforcement Removal Operations officers found Pedroza-Naquid while he was jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on state charges, the release states.

Records were checked and showed Pedroza-Naquid is from Mexico and had been previously deported from the U.S., according to officials, who said he was never granted permission to re-enter.

The maximum penalty he could get is two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

