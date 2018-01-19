Cicero Manuel Lambert pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a Georgetown home burglary and damaging a jail cell sprinkler.
Cicero Manuel Lambert pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a Georgetown home burglary and damaging a jail cell sprinkler.

Georgetown man gets 9 years for home burglary, two more for damaging jail sprinkler

By Elizabeth Townsend

January 19, 2018 08:28 AM

A 36-year-old Georgetown man caught breaking into home was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty, and also got time for damaging a jail cell sprinkler, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Cicero Manuel Lambert pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary before Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson on Wednesday, the release says.

The victim said he discovered a man in his dining room who claimed to be looking for a cup of sugar before he fled, leaving through the home’s front door. Investigating deputies were at Lambert’s home when he drove up, then turned to run from them, according to the release.

He stopped his vehicle at the driveway’s end and ran, but police arrested him later, officials said.

He also pleaded guilty to a malicious injury, willful injury to courthouse or jail charge after a sprinkler in his cell at the Georgetown County Detention Center was damaged, and was sentenced to two years, the release states.

