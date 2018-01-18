Sharon Levi McCray
Sharon Levi McCray Courtesy 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office
Sharon Levi McCray Courtesy 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office

Crime

SC man sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing cigarettes

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 18, 2018 04:55 PM

An Andrews man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing $315 worth of cigarettes after he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary.

According to a news release from the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office, Sharon Levi McCray, 38, pleaded guilty on Wednesday before Judge Benjamin Culbertson, who sentenced him to serve 10 years.

McCray’s charge stems from a burglary that happened on May 12, 2017.

Authorities were called to the Corner Shop Store/Sunoco located on East Main Street in Andrews where they found a concrete block that was used to break the front door, the release explains.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officers then arrested McCray after they found him carrying a plastic bag with 45 packs of cigarettes inside, which were valued at $315, the release states.

In the state of South Carolina, a second-degree burglary charge carries up to 15 years in prison and is a class D felony, according to Tonya Root, spokesperson for the solicitor’s office.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

    A Myrtle Beach man describes what he saw approaching an Osceola Street apartment complex as police searched for armed robbery suspects.

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery
Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing
Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

View More Video