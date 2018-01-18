SC man sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing cigarettes

An Andrews man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing $315 worth of cigarettes after he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary.
According to a news release from the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office, Sharon Levi McCray, 38, pleaded guilty on Wednesday before Judge Benjamin Culbertson, who sentenced him to serve 10 years.
McCray’s charge stems from a burglary that happened on May 12, 2017.
Authorities were called to the Corner Shop Store/Sunoco located on East Main Street in Andrews where they found a concrete block that was used to break the front door, the release explains.
Officers then arrested McCray after they found him carrying a plastic bag with 45 packs of cigarettes inside, which were valued at $315, the release states.
In the state of South Carolina, a second-degree burglary charge carries up to 15 years in prison and is a class D felony, according to Tonya Root, spokesperson for the solicitor’s office.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
