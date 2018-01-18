Horry County police arrested 31-year-old Matthew Jame Oswald in connection with sexual battery of a student, according to authorities.
Crime

Horry County firefighter charged with sexual battery of a student

By Elizabeth Townsend And Joe L. Hughes II

January 18, 2018 11:06 AM

A 31-year-old Conway man is charged with the sexual battery of a student.

James Matthew Oswald was arrested Wednesday and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, records show.

WMBF and WPDE report that Oswald is a firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue and said he was among several firefighters honored after the November 2017 rescue of a 1-year-old, who fell into an Aynor swimming pool.

An Horry County police report outlining the details of the case state a 17-year-old female victim reported a “sexual incident” happened between September and October 2017.

“This occurred while the victim was enrolled as a student at which the defendant was acting in a teaching capacity,” the report states.

Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokeswoman, said Oswald is not a teacher or a volunteer with the school district.

Oswald’s bond was set at $10,000, jail records show.

