Horry County firefighter charged with sexual battery of a student

A 31-year-old Conway man is charged with the sexual battery of a student.
James Matthew Oswald was arrested Wednesday and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, records show.
WMBF and WPDE report that Oswald is a firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue and said he was among several firefighters honored after the November 2017 rescue of a 1-year-old, who fell into an Aynor swimming pool.
An Horry County police report outlining the details of the case state a 17-year-old female victim reported a “sexual incident” happened between September and October 2017.
“This occurred while the victim was enrolled as a student at which the defendant was acting in a teaching capacity,” the report states.
Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokeswoman, said Oswald is not a teacher or a volunteer with the school district.
Oswald’s bond was set at $10,000, jail records show.
