Horry County church fire deemed suspicious

A fire that broke out during the early hours of Wednesday morning at a Myrtle Beach area church is considered suspicious, and multiple agencies are investigating its origins.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called out to battle the blaze about 12:13 a.m. at the Heavenly Grace Ministries Church at 5288 Peachtree Road in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a release from Mark Nugent, HCFR spokesman.
A followup fire investigation by the HCFR investigation unit, along with the Horry County Police Department and the The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), showed the fire’s cause is suspicious, Nugent said.
He said no one was inside when the blaze broke out, and no one was hurt in the fire, which caused minimal damage and impacted the fellowship side of the building, not the sanctuary.
He said multiple agencies are still investigating how the fire got started and stated there were no further details to release.
Anyone with information on the fire can call the Horry County police tip line at 843-915-8477, or email the Horry County Investigations Division at crimetips@horrycounty.org.
