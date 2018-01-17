Suspect wanted in Socastee shooting arrested

A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Socastee restaurant on Sunday was arrested Wednesday.
Travis Lee Taylor of Myrtle Beach is in police custody in connection with the shooting that injured a 37-year-old woman at the Sun Up Pub and Grill on Socastee Boulevard, according to Horry County police.
Officers were called about the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. and found a bartender with a gunshot wound, Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, said earlier this week.
A witness at the scene told police the victim and Taylor were arguing when Taylor allegedly pulled a gun and shot her. The witness also told officers Taylor “calmly walked out the front door and turned left,” according to a police report.
The victim was taken to the hospital from the scene, and her condition is unknown.
Taylor is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records, which showed he remained at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.
