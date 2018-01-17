Joseph Charles Abell
Joseph Charles Abell Courtesy J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Crime

A night of drinking ends with an attempted murder charge

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

January 17, 2018 01:12 PM

An Aynor man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly woke his friend up by hitting him in the head repeatedly with a gun and firing a shot at him.

Police arrested 36-year-old Joseph Charles Abell in connection with the incident, online records show.

According to an Horry County police report, authorities responded to 1031 Woodfield Circle in Conway for a shooting that had occurred early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they found the 33-year-old victim walking in the roadway on Woodfield Circle near Highway 544 with “visible injuries to his head area,” the report states.

The victim was then transported to Conway Medical Center, where he told officers he had been drinking at Broadway at the Beach with Abell earlier in the night. After the two left Broadway, they went back to the home on Woodfield Circle where the victim fell asleep on the couch, according to the report.

He then woke up on the floor with Abell allegedly hitting him in the ear and head with a gun “several times” and yelling at him to get out of his house, police said.

The victim told police he “didn’t know what was going on” and that when tried to get the gun, Abell shot towards him but missed, an officer wrote in the report.

After the victim got away from Abell, he went outside, called 911 and started walking down the street.

He told police he is “best friends” with Abell and doesn’t know why he was assaulted.

Officers found one shell casing on the floor of the living room inside a camper behind the home.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

