Man pulls gun, threatens to kill woman during Myrtle Beach robbery, cops say

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 17, 2018 08:02 AM

A man pulled a gun on a 29-year-old woman and threatened to “end her life” as she fought him for her purse on a Myrtle Beach street late Tuesday night, according to police report.

Officers were called to a local hospital where a woman told them she was at Greens Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. when she heard someone shout her name and saw a man she knew and tried to avoid. Next, she told police a man came up to her and tried to grab her bag.

A struggle ensued as she fought to hang on to her purse, containing about $40, her cellphone, and driver’s license, she told police.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun and told her “he will end her life if she doesn’t let go,” according to the report. After that, she released the bag, and the suspect jumped into a silver vehicle and left the area, police said.

The victim traveled to the hospital after the incident because of an injury to her hand, the report states.

