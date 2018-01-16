Crime

Suspect wanted on murder charges in connection with Loris shooting captured in N.C.

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 16, 2018 06:57 PM

A suspect wanted in connection with a Jan. 6 shooting on Barts Road in Loris is in custody, according to a tweet from Horry County police.

Quotase “Cortez” Jenrette, who was sought on murder charges, is in the custody of Columbus County (N.C.) police, the tweet states.

Quotase Jenrette
Quotase “Cortez” Jenrette
Horry County police

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Jan. 6, police responded to a possible shooting on Barts Road, from where a male victim was transported to Loris Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the HCPD. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to authorities.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

    A Myrtle Beach man describes what he saw approaching an Osceola Street apartment complex as police searched for armed robbery suspects.

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery
Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing
Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

View More Video