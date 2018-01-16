Suspect wanted on murder charges in connection with Loris shooting captured in N.C.

A suspect wanted in connection with a Jan. 6 shooting on Barts Road in Loris is in custody, according to a tweet from Horry County police.
Quotase “Cortez” Jenrette, who was sought on murder charges, is in the custody of Columbus County (N.C.) police, the tweet states.
On Jan. 6, police responded to a possible shooting on Barts Road, from where a male victim was transported to Loris Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the HCPD. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to authorities.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
