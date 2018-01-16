Myrtle Beach man arrested after allegedly stabbing man on Highway 31

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested early Monday after he allegedly stabbed another man inside a vehicle, then jumped out of it.
Ivan Alex Sweatt, 55, has been charged with attempted murder in connection to the stabbing, online records show.
When Horry County police responded to Conway Medical Center around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, they were told that a 35-year-old man called 911 explaining that he had been stabbed by Sweatt, according to an incident report.
The victim told dispatch he was stabbed somewhere on Highway 31 and that Sweatt jumped out of the vehicle after he stabbed the victim, the report states.
After the victim was prepared for emergency surgery, the hospital staff told police he suffered “significant trauma” to his lower right abdominal area and that his blood pressure “drastically” dropped.
“The wound was approximately 6 inches long, parallel to the belt line, and deep enough to cut through the fatty tissue,” an officer wrote in the report.
Hospital staff also explained to police that the man’s wound could be fatal, but “felt confident” he would survive.
Sweatt remains behind bars at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and no bail has been set as of Tuesday afternoon.
