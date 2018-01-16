Two face drug dealing charges after panda pipe, pot found in traffic stop, cops say

Myrtle Beach police found a panda-shaped pipe, a BB gun, and marijuana during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
Sydney Alexandra Fields, 18, and Brittany Adreanna Morgan, 20, were both arrested by police during the stop, records show.
Officers pulled over a 2001 gold-colored Honda Accord the pair was driving along the 600 block of North Kings Highway about 1:30 a.m. after noticing part of the car’s license plate was shielded by a cloth, the report states.
Cops saw drugs in plain view once an officer approached the car, according to the report, which states the officer asked one of the suspects to “hand over the marijuana.”
Police detained the pair, and officers said they discovered a mason jar with suspected marijuana in one of the suspect’s purses.
Another jar was found inside the purse that also had two more bags of suspected pot, authorities said. Officers also found what looked like a handgun, but was determined to be a BB gun, inside the car.
One of the suspects allegedly told police she had a prescription bottle that contained another two bags of pot, according to the report.
Officers searched the vehicle and said they found a panda-bear shaped pipe and a small black glass pipe. Authorities also discovered digital scales and a package stuffed with 65 bags within a purse in the car’s backseat, the report says.
Officers said they found a total of 10.9 grams of marijuana.
Both Fields and Morgan were arrested in connection with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the report states.
