Gunfire erupts during morning fight outside Little River business, witness says

A gun was fired during a fight outside a Little River business Tuesday morning, according to a witness at the scene.
Mike Todd told The Sun News he heard a gunshot outside Blanton Building Supplies at 1989 U.S. 17, and someone called police.
Horry County police were on scene investigating, and officers had someone detained nearby.
Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, confirmed the incident and said no one was injured. She said police were still investigating the incident, which happened about 8:30 a.m.
The business was operating normally about an hour later.
