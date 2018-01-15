James Pugh
James Pugh - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office
James Pugh - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Man from neighboring county wanted, considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ cops say

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 15, 2018 10:26 AM

North Carolina authorities are searching for a man they stated should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a release.

James Ali Pugh, 38, of Shallotte, North Carolina is wanted on charges of: two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two charges of assault on a female, and a violation of domestic violence order, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

He is also facing some traffic-related charges in connection with a crash, warrants show.

At about 3 a.m. Monday, Pugh allegedly broke into Shallotte home occupied by seven people, arrest warrants state. The warrant goes on to allege that he charged at a woman inside with clenched fists, grabbed her, and tried to pull her from the house.

He also tried to hit her with an open hand, grabbed her by the back of her shirt and pulled her down, warrants say.

He was last seen traveling in a red passenger car authorities believed to be a Chevrolet Cobalt, Emily Flax, Brunswick County spokeswoman said.

Flax said he is “believed to be armed with a handgun and dangerous. If seen, do not approach.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911, Flax said.

